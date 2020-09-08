Maureen Donahue
River Vale - Maureen Donahue (nee Greaney), 78, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Maureen was the loving wife of Mike for over 51 years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her brothers, Billy (Dottie) Greaney and Tommy (Angela) Greaney. Maureen was an incredibly kind and generous aunt and is survived by 11 nephews and nieces: Johnny Gallagher, Billy Gallagher, Jean (Mike) Hanley, Pat (Frank) Pollaro, Susan Godfrey, Michael (Christina) Greaney, Annemarie (Terence) Lowe, Johanna (Sean) Cogan, Danielle (Kelly) Seibert, John Greaney, and Laura (Keenan) Hanson, 19 great nieces and nephews, and one grand great nephew.
Maureen was raised in the Highbridge section of the Bronx. She graduated from Sacred Heart School and Aquinas High School. Prior to her retirement, Maureen was an Administrative Assistant to the Chairman and CEO of Fortune Brands, Inc. She was predeceased by her wonderful parents, William and Johanna Greaney, and "the best" sisters, Joan Gallagher (January 2016) and Pattyanne Loughnane (February 2016).
Viewing will be Thursday, September 10th, at 10:00 a.m. from Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ, followed by an 11:00 Funeral Mass at St. Pius X Church, 268 Old Tappan Road, Old Tappan, NJ. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite charity
would be appreciated. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home will be limited to a capacity of 50 people.