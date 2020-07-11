1/
Maureen E. Daly
Maureen E. Daly, of Hackensack, formerly of Westwood, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the age of 60 years. She was a social worker at Hackensack University Medical Center and was a former parishioner at St. Andrew's R. C. Church of Westwood. Beloved daughter of Catherine M. (nee Herrick) and the late Thomas Daly. Dearest sister of Thomas Daly and his wife Jeannine, Brian Daly and his wife Michelle, Timothy Daly, Eileen Prybol and her husband Fred, Christine M. Daly and the late Steven Daly. Cherished Aunt of 15 nieces and nephews. Memorial service to be announced at a future date. The family prefers that you honor her memory with a memorial donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send condolences visit gentilefuneralservice.com




