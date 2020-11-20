Maureen Elwell
Cliffside Park - Maureen Elwell, a beloved mother and grandparent, died after a courageous battle with her daughter by her side at the Kaplan House, in Newburgh, NY on November 18, 2020. She was 72. The daughter of Anthony Prudente and Ann Stirrat, she was born in Jersey City, NJ on August 25, 1948 and spent the majority of her life in Cliffside Park and Fairview, NJ.
Maureen was a single mom who worked hard to support her family. She was spirited and fun to be around and was especially fond of her grandchild. She worked as a receptionist for a property management company and her talent for dealing with people proved to be a great advantage for her employer as well as their clients. She loved golf and was an excellent Scrabble player in her day.
Maureen is survived by her children, son; Jesse Elwell in Cliffside Park N.J., daughters; Jennifer Elwell Garrett and her husband Keith of Spring Glen, N.Y., and Toni Kotar and her wife Nico Norris of Cliffside Park, N.J. She is also survived by a brother, George Stapleton, sisters, Barbara Davis, Joanne Buzzone, Diane Rotondi, Denise Mayers, and Mariann Cavallaro, and one cherished grandchild, Jack Garrett, who was the light of her life.
She was predeceased by her mother, Ann, father, Anthony, stepmother Carmela, and a sister, Annmarie.
Due to restrictions with the pandemic, a memorial visitation and Mass will be celebrated at a later date in the Spring.To post an online condolence, please visit www.applebee-mcphillips.com
. Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc.