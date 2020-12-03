Maureen F. McCormack



Saddle Brook - Maureen F. McCormack, age 69, of Saddle Brook NJ, passed on November 20, 2020. She grew up in theKingsbridge section of the Bronx NY and lived in Saddle Brook NJ for the past 40 years as the beloved wife of George Sefcik. Maureen is survived by sisterKathleen Murphy and Nephews James Murphy, Thomas Murphy & Mathew Sefcik and Nieces Lauren Anderson, Emily Sefcik & Nancy Murphy and predeceased by sister Eileen Lomars.



Maureen is also survived by several grandnieces & grandnephews, cousins and in-laws who she cherished, and a very long list of friends and extended family who loved her dearly as Aunt Maureen.



Maureen was always the life of the party and celebrated her Irish heritage. She had a special place in her heart for children and for dogs, especially her Maxie.



Services from Kugler Community Home for Funerals, Saddle Brook NJ. Cremation private. Inurnment in George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus NJ on Saturday December 5, 2020 at 11:15 AM



A celebration of her life will be held at a future date









