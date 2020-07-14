1/
Maureen Gail Pastre
Maureen Gail Pastre

Little Silver - PASTRE Maureen of Little Silver, NJ. She was 72. Maureen died peacefully in her home on May 10, 2020.

Cherished daughter of the late Russell and Martha Pastre.

Adored sister of Arlene Ciparro, Ronald Blunt, and Donna Hoss.

Beloved aunt to Julianna and Douglas Viviani, Greydon and Molly Blunt, Sean and Ashley Hoss, Kyle and Kerry Hoss, and the late Thomas Blunt.

Dear great aunt to Ashley Blunt and daughter Sophia, Sabrina and Bryson Blunt, and Angelica and Leo Viviani.

Last year, Maureen opened her heart to our long lost niece Cary Christiansen Gibson, her husband Gary, and Cary's three sons and one daughter.

Devoted to family and friends, Maureen was one of the kindest people you could ever meet. She graciously offered her heart, smile, humor, and laughter to everyone.

Cremation was performed at All Faiths in West New York, NJ

Donations in Maureen's memory to the American Cancer Society are appreciated.




Published in TwinBoro News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 23, 2020.
