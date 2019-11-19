|
Maureen H. Hover
Wood-Ridge - Maureen H. Hover (nee White) 74, of Wood-Ridge passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Born in New York City to the late John and Helen White. Before retiring, Maureen was a secretary for Dr. Shanti Dupar in Wood-Ridge. Beloved wife of the late Rexford Hover. Devoted mother of Brian Hover. Dear sister of Timothy White, Ann Stewart, Joseph, Stephen, William and Sheila White and the late John and Jimmy White. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Friday, November 22nd at 8:15 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Joseph's R.C. Church East Rutherford at 9:30 AM. Interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Lyndhurst. Visitation Thursday, November 21st from 4-7 PM at the funeral home. CostaMemorialHome.com