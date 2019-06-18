Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Maureen L. Feinroth Obituary
Maureen L. Feinroth

Saddle Brook - Maureen L. (Scanlon) Feinroth, age 53, of Saddle Brook, NJ passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Born in Paterson, NJ and raised in Fair Lawn, she resided in Saddle Brook for 27 years. An animal lover, Maureen enjoyed collecting jewelry and trips to Atlantic City and Vegas. Her greatest joy came from spending time with family, especially her grandson, Logan.

Beloved wife of Steven Feinroth. Loving and devoted mother of Bobby Feinroth and wife Erika and the late Steven Feinroth, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Logan Feinroth. Beloved daughter of Elizabeth D'Acierno and Robert Scanlon and wife Liz. Dear sister of Rob Scanlon and Laurie Scanlon. She is also survived by Rufus, Shadow and Snoopy her loyal canine and feline companions.

The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, June 20, 2019, 4-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ. A funeral service is planned for Friday, June 21, 2019, 10 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Maureen to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929, www.aspca.org would be appreciated.
