Maureen Mani
Rochelle Park - Maureen, (nee Rogan), 82, of Rochelle Park, formerly of New York, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Before retiring, Maureen worked for the US Postal Service in Hackensack as a clerk. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart R.C. Church Rochelle Park.
Cherished wife of 37 years to Edward. Beloved mother of Kathy A. Wood and her husband Glenn of Maywood and Wendy Savarese of Hasbrouck Heights, step sons, Gary Mani and Richard Mani both of Rochelle Park, NJ. Treasured grandmother of Lisa, Michael, Rachel, John, James, Nichole, Gene, Nicholas and great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Adeline. Dear sister of Jack Rogan and the late Owen Rogan.
Family will receive friends on Sunday January 5, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Monday January 6, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church 12 Terrace Avenue Rochelle Park. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Maureen's memory may be made to, Helping Hands Ministry 12 Terrance Avenue, Rochelle Park, NJ, 07662 or .
