Westwood - Maureen P. Carpenter, 92, of Westwood, NJ, passed away at home with her loving family by her side on Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was born in New York City to Walter and Anne Gordon. Beloved wife of the late Charles Frank Carpenter. Devoted mother of Charles Carpenter, Marianne DeRosa and her husband Anthony, Kathleen Carpenter, Maureen Mandato and her husband Robert, Kevin Carpenter, Joseph Carpenter, James Carpenter and his wife Kara Lindner, Gerard Carpenter and the late Michael and Sean Carpenter. Loving grandmother of Alex, Josephine, Elizabeth, Jennifer, Christopher, Abigail and Aidan. Dear sister of the late Walter Gordon and Rita Lang. She is also survived by her dear caregiver, Roseta. Maureen was a parishioner of St. Andrew's R.C. Church in Westwood and a member of the Westwood Volunteer Ambulance Corps. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Thursday, from 4-8PM. The family will gather with their relatives and friends for the Funeral Mass celebrating Maureen's life and faith at St. Andrew's R.C. Church, Westwood, NJ on Friday at 10:30AM. Interment will follow at Westwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in Maureen's name to either Valley Hospice or Covenant House. Becker-funeralhome.com