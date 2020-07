Maureen Rita Liske StavrouSomerset - Maureen Rita Liske Stavrou, 67, of Somerset, formerly of Paramus and Bergenfield, passed away on July 16, 2020 at her home in Somerset.She is survived by her husband, Steve; her children, Michelle and Jonathan; and three grandchildren, Madeline, Owen, and Tyler; sisters Barbara Cutts and Florence Villari; as well as other family, neighbors, and friends.Services are private.For the complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.fanwoodmemorial.com