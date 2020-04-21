|
|
Maureen Rose Curtin
Fair Lawn - Maureen Rose (Mullins) Curtin, age 76, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 after a brief illness. Born and raised in the Bronx, NY, she resided in Fair Lawn since 1980. She was the daughter of Bernard and Mary (Nolan) Mullins.
Maureen will be remembered for her loving heart, vibrant personality, and strong faith. She enjoyed dancing, laughing, and nights out with "The Girls". She spent her weekends volunteering and attending Mass at Saint Anne's R.C. Church of Fair Lawn where she helped with Baptisms each week, and bowling with the Saint Anne's Bowling league. She was a proud American and proud of her Irish heritage. Her big heart and kind soul led to her involvement in numerous charitable causes. But most of all, Maureen cherished her time spent with family. Whether it was a quiet night in with her husband of 48 years John and dog Bella, the craziness of having her children and grandchildren all together, or a family function with all of her siblings, nieces, and nephews, she was her happiest.
Maureen was a natural nurturer and caretaker. She was blessed to be able to stay home with her sons while they were in school and then began her own business of cleaning houses when they were old enough. When her grandchildren were born, she took on the role of watching them several times a week which fostered a bond like no other. She did this while continuing to clean houses and many of her customers became dear friends.
Maureen was loved by all who knew her. This is evident in her many life-long friendships as well as her more recent ones. She was a helper and a do-er. Her welcoming spirit and kindness touched many. And it was truly the little things in life that make her most happy.
Beloved wife of John Curtin. Loving and devoted mother to Sean Curtin and wife Amy, and Major Daniel Curtin and wife Tara. Cherished grandmother of Fiona, Fallon, Holly, and Brenden. Dear sister of Lawrence Mullins, Irene Krankel, and the late Patricia Gormanly. Adored Aunt to many nieces and nephews.
All services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Maureen to, The Valley Hospital Foundation, 223 North Van Dien Avenue, Ridgewood, New Jersey 07450 would be appreciated. Arrangements are being handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, www.vpfairlawn.com.