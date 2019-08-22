|
Maureen T. Morgan
Hasbrouck Heights - Maureen T. Morgan 86, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at The Cupola in Paramus. Born in The Bronx, NY to the late Charles John and Margaret McCarthy. Beloved wife of the late Matthew F. Morgan. Devoted mother of Evan M. Morgan, Sr. and his wife Carol and Ian M. Morgan and his partner Jean. Dear sister of Theresa Lavoie (Leo), and the late Charles J. McCarthy, Jr. "Sonny" (Margaret), Arline Carroll (Lawrence), Margaret Kunz (Robert) and Robert McCarthy. Loving grandmother of Daniel Kelleher and his wife Malia, Evan Morgan. Jr. and Gracie Morgan. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Maureen remembered fondly her childhood in the Bronx and her days at St. Luke's School across the street from her home at 138th St. She often accompanied her father around the country on the Vaudeville circuit. She loved games and competition and was the Ping Pong champion of St. Mary's Park and was an avid bowler. She loved her years in Singapore with her husband. There she traveled and took up tennis and Mah Jong. Most of all she enjoyed her family. She loved her husband and sons and was crazy about her grandchildren and traveled to Ohio often to visit in her final years. She appreciated the care and loved she received from the staff at The Cupola. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, August 24th at 10:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 11:30 AM. Interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation Friday, August 23rd from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to either in Memphis, TN. or to Corpus Christi R.C. Church in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ where she was a ;parishioner for 54 years would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com