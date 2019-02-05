|
|
Maureen T. "Mary" Oates
Wyckoff - Maureen T. Oates "Mary" passed away peacefully on Monday, February 4, 2019. She was 90. Born in Teaneck, NJ, she was a lifelong resident of Edgewater, NJ. Before retiring, Mary was a Clerk at Equitable Life & Casualty Insurance Company in New York City for 50 years. She was a parishioner of Holy Rosary Church in Edgewater where she volunteered with various activities. Mary is predeceased by her twin brother Patrick J. Oates (2017) and James Oates (2018). Mary is survived by her brother John F. Oates and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Church of the Nativity, 315 Prospect St., Midland Park, NJ 07432. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Contributions in Mary's memory may be made to the Holy Name Medical Center, For Villa Marie Claire, 718 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck, NJ 07666.