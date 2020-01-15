|
Maureen Zeppieri
Zeppieri, Maureen, (nee Barry) 83 of Wood-Ridge formerly of Hasbrouck Hgts on 1/12/2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph (2007), Loving mother to Joanmarie (Paul Sr.) Giandinoto, Lisa (Santo) Miele and the late John M. Barry (1989) and mother-in-law to Joan (Morris) Barry. Caring grandmother of John Michael, Robert and Thomas Barry, Kaitlyn Miele, Paul Joseph and Patrick Giandinoto. Maureen great love was playing a big roll in her children and grandchildren lives. She also was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption R.C. Church in Wood-Ridge. Funeral Mass Sat. 10am at Assumption R.C. Church, Wood-Ridge (all friends and family will meet at church). Cremation Cedar Lawn Crematory. Visitation Friday 7-9pm at Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge.