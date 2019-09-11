Services
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
1-973-838-2290
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Butler United Methodist Church
Butler, NJ
Maurice Jean Cailleteau Jr. Obituary
Maurice Jean Cailleteau, Jr.

Pompton Plains - Heaven received a special angel, Maurice Jean Cailleteau, Jr., age 85 of Pompton Plains on July 30 with his loving family by his side after bravely battling cancer for many years. He was a wonderful husband to his wife, Dorothy Wisse, of 63 years; a loving father to his two daughters and son-in-laws, Charlene and Steve Castellano and Sandi and Dave Quine; and a devoting Pop-Pop to his three grandsons: Danny and Kevin Diana and Steven Castellano, Jr.

Maurice was born on January 26, 1934, in Hasbrouck Heights. He met his wife, who he called Dottie, in his senior year of high school. They dated four years and were married in June of 1956. Maurice served almost two years in the Coast Guard and two years in the U.S. Army and received an Honorable Discharge. He and Dottie moved to Bloomingdale where they lived for 52 years before moving to Cedar Crest in Pompton Plains. Before retiring, he worked as a manager for W & E Warehouse in Newark.

Maurice enjoyed playing all types of sports which included golfing, bowling, sail racing, skiing, softball, racquetball, and horseshoes. His wife always called him, Sport. He was a member of the Butler United Methodist Church for 57 years where he served as an usher and then as a counter. He was a wonderful teacher to his children and grandchildren by preparing them with many life lessons. He had a great sense of humor and will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life service will be held to honor him on Saturday, September 14, at 11 a.m. at the Butler United Methodist Church in Butler. If you wish, please donate in memory of Maurice Cailleteau, Jr. to St. Jude's Hospital or to Naomi Circle, Butler United Methodist Church, 5 Bartholdi Ave., Butler, NJ 07405.

www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com
