Mauricio Perez
Passaic - Mauricio Perez, 56, of Passaic, passed away on April 5, 2020. Born in Havana, Cuba, he came to the US in 1970 and settled in Passaic. A Senior Design Mechanical Engineer for Quantum Design, Inc., Caledonia, IL, Mauricio was a Coach for the Clifton Stallions Soccer Club and the Clifton Stallions Traveling Soccer Team. In his younger years, Mauricio was a member of the National Honor Society at Passaic County Vocational Technical School, Wayne. He played basketball with the Passaic PAL and softball with the Liceo Cubano, Passaic. Mauricio was an avid photographer.
Beloved husband of Gladis (Vidalon). Devoted father of Olivia, Isabelle and Alyssa. Cherished son of Mario Perez, Sr. and the late Juana. Dear brother of Mario Perez, Jr. and Marcos Perez. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Services were private under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. www.ShookFH.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.