Mauricio Perez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mauricio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mauricio Perez

Passaic - Mauricio Perez, 56, of Passaic, passed away on April 5, 2020. Born in Havana, Cuba, he came to the US in 1970 and settled in Passaic. A Senior Design Mechanical Engineer for Quantum Design, Inc., Caledonia, IL, Mauricio was a Coach for the Clifton Stallions Soccer Club and the Clifton Stallions Traveling Soccer Team. In his younger years, Mauricio was a member of the National Honor Society at Passaic County Vocational Technical School, Wayne. He played basketball with the Passaic PAL and softball with the Liceo Cubano, Passaic. Mauricio was an avid photographer.

Beloved husband of Gladis (Vidalon). Devoted father of Olivia, Isabelle and Alyssa. Cherished son of Mario Perez, Sr. and the late Juana. Dear brother of Mario Perez, Jr. and Marcos Perez. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Services were private under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. www.ShookFH.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved