Max Behar



Fort Lee - Max Behar, 89, passed away peacefully November 20, 2020 at his home in Fort Lee. His gentle soul was only surpassed by his kind heart. His generosity knew no bounds.



He was born in New York City on August 6, 1931. Although he had to stop school early in order to help support his family, he never let it deter him. He went on to have a successful career in the supermarket and produce business.



He is survived by his loving wife Sandra, his beloved daughter Dawn and son Adam and wife Jill, adoring grandchildren Danielle, Samantha, Ashley and husband Joey, Eli and Leah, and precious great grandsons Ronan, Lennon and Liam.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Amedisys Hospice Services, 21 Main Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601.









