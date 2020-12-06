1/
Max Speizer
Max Speizer

Franklin Lakes - Max Speizer passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the age of 87. Born in Totowa, NJ, he was long time resident of Franklin Lakes. Max served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a member of the USS Ingraham Association. He retired as a Manager from New Jersey Bell Telephone Company / Verizon after 40 years of service. Max loved spending time with his family. He was often called upon by family and friends to do home projects. Max is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Donna L., two sons Darren J., his wife Karin, Brian E., his wife Jill; three grandchildren: Zachary, Nicholas and Meagan and his brother William. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions Max's funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Max's memory may be made to Tails of Hope Foundation, Inc., c/o Litchfield Bancorp, Attn: Mickie-Ann Budny, Vice President, P.O. Box 997, Litchfield, CT 06759-0997 (www.tailsofhopefoundation.org) or to the Franklin Lakes Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 302, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417 (www.flvac.net) Arrangements are by Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff (vpfh.com)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
December 6, 2020
So sorry to hear of Max’s’ passing. He was my dads best friend for many years. I’m sure they are kabitzing up in heaven!
Aleta Mccormick
Friend
