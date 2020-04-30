Maxine E. Herzfeld
Ridgewood - Maxine E. Herzfeld passed away at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, N.J. at the age 84 on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Born in West Hazelton PA. to Robert and Ruth Slack. Maxine's family resided in Moosic PA. until moving to the Bergen/Passaic County area where she married and raised her family. Maxine also enjoyed working, some of her employers included the Cookie Man, Geico Ins Co., Dewey electronics and Bijur Lubricating Corp. After retiring Maxine returned to Moosic PA where she was a member of the Moosic Methodist Church for a few years until moving back to Bergen County. Mostly Maxine loved spending time with her family, as a Mother, Grandmother and a Great grandmother.
Loving mother of Arlene Pink and her husband Gregory of Sussex, JoAnne Walker and her husband Ronald of Hawthorne, Donald Dries and his wife Mary Ellen of Fair Lawn, and Lynn Walker and her husband Jeffrey of Hawthorne. Grandmother of Kim, Kelly, Ronald Jr., Michael, Daryl, David, Heather, Kristine, and Steven. Great grandmother of 16 and many loved nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by her late husband Edward Mines and six siblings, Robert, June, Earl, Ronald, Ruth and Reginald.
Maxine was a deeply spiritual woman, gifted with a beautiful voice she sang gods praises with her sisters in church choirs and in many family weddings. Her deep faith in God was evident by her caring and giving nature. Always a care giver to people in need never turning anyone away.
We love you. Maxine will be missed by all who knew her.
Cremation will take place privately. Memorial and interment of ashes will be held at a later date. TBD
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association of America. (www.browningforshay.com)
Published in The Record/Herald News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.