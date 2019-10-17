|
|
Maxine Mae Zion
Montvale - Maxine M. Zion, of Montvale, and formerly of Emerson, passed away on October 15, 2019 at the age of 77. Maxine devoted her life to taking care of her family, and cherished every second she spent with her loved ones.
She is survived by her children Bernard, Jacqueline and Jeffrey Zion, Stephanie MacFarlane. Adored grandmother to Tyler, Nicholas and Samantha MacFarlane, Ashley and Nicole Zion. Dear sister of Morris and Richard Van Vooren, Helen Trower.
Family and friends will be welcomed at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell on Sunday, October 20th from 2-4PM and 7-9PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered on Monday, October 21st at 10AM at the Church of the Assumption, 29 Jefferson Avenue in Emerson. A service will follow at the Garden of Memories in Washington Township where Maxine will be laid to rest alongside her husband of 49 years, Westley Zion, who passed away in 2011.