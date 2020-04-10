|
Maxine Siegel
Hillsdale - Maxine Siegel (nee Glick), age 96, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020.
Maxine was a devoted and loving wife to her husband Murray of 52 years, and cherished mother to Andi Delman and husband Charlie; Jeff Siegel and wife Patty and beloved grandmother and great grandmother to Lauren Binder and husband Jeff, Leslie Delman, Jodi Siegel and Alexander Binder. She also leaves behind her remaining devoted sister Marcia Kaplan and many dear nieces and nephews.
Those who knew Maxine will remember her beautiful smile and twinkling eyes, but most importantly, her always joyful and unwavering love for her family and compassion for others.
She is already sorely missed but we are grateful that she is now joined with Murray and Andi in heaven.
Burial was private. A celebration of Maxine's life will be planned at a future date.