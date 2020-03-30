|
|
Maybelle Eileen Sidlovsky
Hillsdale - Sidlovsky, Maybelle Eileen (née West) 88, of Hillsdale, NJ passed away on Sunday, March 29th, 2020. Maybelle was predeceased by her beloved husband John Sr. (2013), her loving sister Audrey Sidlovsky and her brothers Charles and David West. She is survived by her brother Don West and his wife Anne. Loving mother of John Jr., James "Sid", and Anne Monaco and her husband Anthony; grandchildren Alycia and Matthew and by many loving nieces and nephews. Maybelle was born and raised in Westwood, NJ and was a graduate of Westwood High School. After raising her children, she worked for Burroughs Corporation in Park Ridge before retiring. She loved her home, her family and she cherished her grandchildren. She could always be found sitting on her front porch enjoying her flower and vegetable gardens. Affectionately known as "Mrs. Sid", she enjoyed the company of all her friends. The family requests donations made in Maybelle's memory to the Hillsdale Volunteer Ambulance Service, 340 Washington Ave., Hillsdale, NJ 07642. Services are private with internment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Please share fond memories, condolences at Becker-Funeralhome.com.