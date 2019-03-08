|
Maynard E. Steiner
Oradell - Maynard "Larry" Steiner, 89, of Oradell, NJ, passed Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the age of 89. Larry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marion; son, David (and Rena) Steiner of Green Cove Springs, Florida; daughter, Elizabeth (and Michael) Ong and three grandchildren, Gabriella, Matthew and Sophia Ong of Kansas City, MO.
Join us in celebrating the life of this beloved Husband, wonderful father, loving grandfather, and dependable friend: Family and friends will be welcomed at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell on Sunday, March 10th from 2-5PM. Funeral Services will take place on Monday, March 11th at the funeral home, with a visiting from 10-11AM followed by a religious service at 11 AM. Burial will be in Pennsylvania in the Spring. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Larry's honor to Friends of Oradell Public Library, 375 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell, NJ 07649 or to Villa Marie Claire Hospice, 12 W. Saddle River Rd., Saddle River, NJ 07458.