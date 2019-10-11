Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Lancaster, PA - Meg A. Murdock-Poidomani, age 65, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Las Vegas, NV and Fair Lawn, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, October 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Carl Poidomani, devoted mother of Jason Poidomani and Debra Molinski and her husband Jay, cherished daughter of Marilyn Mirsky and the late Donald Murdock and Marilyn's husband, the late Robert Mirsky, loving sister of Richard Murdock, Lori Brooks and her husband Jim, and Julie Furhman and her husband Lowell, proud grandmother of Anna and Connor Molinski, and dear great grandmother of Rohan Molinski.

Meg was a general accountant and office manager for the housing development industry in Las Vegas, NV and was also a private secretary for her late father, Robert Mirsky in Fort Lee, NJ.

Services will be 12:30 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Louis Suburban Chapel 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West) Fair Lawn, NJ. Entombment will follow at Garden of Memories Mausoleum in Washington Township, NJ.

Memorial donations in memory of Meg A. Murdock-Poidomani may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure 5005 LBJ Freeway, suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244
