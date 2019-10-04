Services
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
(973) 249-6111
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:15 AM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Cathedral
Passaic, NJ
Melania Kapitula


1941 - 2019
Melania Kapitula Obituary
Melania Kapitula

Woodland Park - Kapitula, Melania (Spiak), 78 of Woodland Park, passed away on October 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Andrzej Kapitula. Loving mother to Dorothy Kapitula of Flanders and John Kapitula & wife Sandra (Polizzotto) of Budd Lake. Devoted grandmother to Amanda and Julia. Sister to Maria Kapitula & husband Stefan of Clifton. She was predeceased by her parents Maksym & Glickieria (Karlak) Spiak and her brother Pawel Spiak.

Melania was born in Zdynia, Poland. She lived in Woodland Park and worked for Mayer Textile in Clifton.

Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Monday at 9:15 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Michael's Cathedral in Passaic at 10 AM. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visiting on Sunday from 2PM-4PM and 7PM-9PM. Parastas on Sunday at 7PM.

