|
|
Melford "Mel" Jerald Fabrikant
Melford "Mel" Jerald Fabrikant passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Devoted father of Janis Romanczyk (Lee), Bruce Fabrikant (Ruth), Judy Fabrikant, Mindy Fabrikant Ford (Hank) and Robin Mitrani (Danny). Cherished grandfather of Tara, Dana, Eric (Laura), Sophie, Josh, Brooke, Michael, Daniel, Cassandra and Rebecca, great -grandfather of Emily and James, former husband to the late Ina Garfunkel Fabrikant and dear friend to Tina Apprich.
Mel was born on October 16, 1924 in Paterson, New Jersey and resided in Paramus since 1952. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Rutgers in 1948. He was a World War II veteran and passionate about his family, friends, and community service. Mel was self-employed and had a variety of different occupations throughout his life that enabled him to interact with people of all walks of life. Mel was a beloved father and he was also a Rotarian for 44 years. While raising his children he was active in the PTA, brought the Paramus Scholarship to fruition, and served on other civic organizations including the Paramus Boys Club. Later in life he was the main reporter for the on-line version of the Paramus Post that permitted him to engage with people and recruit them to become members of Rotary. Mel received the distinguished Paul Harris Fellow, Walter D. Head award and was a major donor to Rotary.
All services are entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.
The family requests any donations be made to Rotary International Foundation to continue Mel's dream or to St. Jude's Hospital for Children.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com