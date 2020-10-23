1/1
Melina DiPiazza
Melina DiPiazza

Lodi - DiPIAZZA, Melina (nee Sclafani), age 84, of Lodi, died on October 22, 2020. Born in Bolognetta, Sicily-Italy, she lived there for 28 years settling in Lodi 56 years ago. She owned and operated Rosario & Frank Italian Deli in East Rutherford for over 25 years retiring in 2005 and was previously a seamstress 15 years for RainCraft Corporation in Garfield. She was a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church, a member of the St. Anthony Society Women's Auxiliary in Garfield serving as Vice-President many years, the St. Joseph Society Women's Auxiliary of Lodi, the Lodi Seniors, the I.L.G.W.U. - Passaic Local, and a former member of the Italian American Women's Forum of Lodi. Melina was recognized and awarded "Woman of the Year" by the St. Anthony Society. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 59 years, Rosario in 2014, her parents, Andreá and Rosa Sclafani, and her sister-in-law, Giuseppina Viviano. Melina was a devoted mother of four daughters, Maria Lovito and husband Michael, Rosa Cutrona and husband Frank, Josephine DiPiazza and fiancé Carmine Civiletti, and Bella DiPiazza, a dear sister to Antonino Sclafani, a beloved grandmother of Joseph Cutrona and wife Jessica, and Cristina Ataide and husband Daniel, and adored great-grandmother of Sergio, Matteo, Romario, Alessio, Justin, and Jayce. Visiting Sunday 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 pm. The funeral is Monday, October 26, 2020, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10 am followed by a 11 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Entombment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. The DiPiazza family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Aloia Funeral Home
OCT
25
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Aloia Funeral Home
OCT
26
Funeral
10:00 AM
Aloia Funeral Home
OCT
26
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church
Funeral services provided by
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
