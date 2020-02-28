|
|
Melvin B. Weinberg
Haverhill - Melvin B. Weinberg passed away in Haverhill, MA, on February 24, 2020. He was born September 7, 1925 in Hartford, CT, and grew up in Jackson Heights, NY. Melvin served his country in World War II, stationed in England and the Philippines. He met his future wife, Flora Shapiro on a blind date over 70 years ago. They married June 25, 1950 and raised two daughters, Mimi and Amy. The family moved to Bergenfield, NJ to start a family-run car dealership, Weinberg Chevrolet. Melvin found many ways to give to his community, hosting a polling station in the showroom and contributing cars to Bergenfield High School's Driver's Ed program. In 1956, he became a devoted, lifelong member of the Bergenfield Lions Club, where he also served as president.
He is survived by his loving wife Flora; his daughters Mimi Weinberg and Amy Weinberg and her partner Peter Bodge; his nephew Martin Hershkowitz; nieces Roberta Weiss and Sue Schneider and her husband, Michael; grandniece Lindsey Dobin, her husband Brett and their son Brody; and nephews Matt Schneider, his wife Alyssa Schneider and Marc Schneider, his wife Sheryl and their son, Landon.
The funeral will take place at Gutterman-Musicant Funeral Home in Hackensack, NJ on Wednesday, March 4th. At 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Camp Marcella, New Jersey Camp for Blind Children, Inc. P.O. Box 85 East Rutherford, NJ 07073-0085
or The American Diabetes Association