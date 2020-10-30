1/
Melvin Jude Boudrot
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin Jude Boudrot

BOUDROT, Melvin Jude of Englewood passed away on October 29, 2020. Survived by his loving wife Jane Boudrot, his dear sons Mark (wife Susan) and Jon (wife Florette), cherished granddaughters Samantha, Alix, and Clara and great grandchildren Everett and Josie, a very close and loving family who will miss him so much. Born on December 13, 1932 in Boston, MA he went on to attend High School at St. Joseph's College in Quebec, Canada, Newton High School in Newton, MA. He then went on to Enlist in the US Army (1950), where Mel received his high school diploma, completed Basic Training at Fort Dix Cryptology School and was a member of the Army Security Agency before he was Honorably Discharged (1953). In 1955 he married his love Roberta Jane Turini at St. Theresa's in Harvard, MA. Mel was a professional Portrait Photographer early in his career and then Actor, mainly voice overs although he did on camera work - most notable role Father Tierney in "All My Children" in late 1970s and early 80s. He was also President of the New York chapter of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) from 1995-1999 and remained a member of the board ever since. In the Mid 1970's he was a Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop #26 in Englewood. Mel was an avid skier and sailer - From his first small sailboat, Danke Schoen to a beautiful 47' Swan named Cygnus, Mel was a true Captain. Sailing and racing the east Coast with the Corinthians along Long Island Sound, Maine, Bermuda. Once Mel and Jane retired they sailed the boat down to the Caribbean and spent many amazing years island hopping, being joined by family and friends. He enjoyed the hobby of meticulous woodworking and was great at sewing. Visitation will be Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2-6 PM at Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly. Services and Interment to take place in Harvard, MA. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center - Neurology, c/o Philanthropy, 41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805. You may also donate online at support.laheyhealth.org/LHMCgive




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barrett Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved