Melvin Schultz
Fair Lawn - Melvin Schultz, age 84, of Fair Lawn, Formerly of Fort Lee, a 1953 graduate of Madison High School, in Brooklyn. Passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Husband of Marcia (nee Kaufman) Schultz, Father of Robert Schultz, Steven Schultz (deceased) and Susan (Schultz) Fritz and grandfather of Jesse and Devin. After retirement from the U.S. Postal Service, he became crossing guard in Fair Lawn for many years. Loved his Yankees, rotisserie and old movies. Doubtful of global warming, but pretty sure of UFO's. Made 2 strikes on Bowling For Dollars. Had an almost good story about not meeting Elvis. Never had any complaints. A "Mensch". Services will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, June 17,2019 at Louis Suburban Chapel 13-01 Broadway (Rt. 4 West) Fair Lawn, NJ, burial will follow at Cedar Park Cemetery 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ.