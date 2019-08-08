Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Melvin W. Christie Obituary
Melvin W. Christie

Leonia - (August 7, 1923-August 2, 2019)

Mel was born in Hawthorne,NJ to Catherine and William Christie. He graduated from Demarest High School in Hoboken,NJ and John Marshall College. He was an Army veteran of WWII. He married Maria Turcic and they lived in Hoboken for many years where he served as the President of the Board of Education and worked as an executive and consultant in the insurance industry. They lived in Leonia,NJ and after her passing, he resided in Florida with his sister. Visiting at Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ on Thursday from 4-8PM. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Friday at 10AM. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. Donations to Tidewell Hospice are gratefully appreciated.
