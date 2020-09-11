Melvyn J. Ryterband
Melvyn J. Ryterband passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday, September 7, 2020, at the age of 82. He was the devoted, loving husband to Paulette, father to his two children -- Daniel and Elena and their respective spouses, Dianne and Rich -- brother to Edward and his wife Madeline, and grandfather to Kayla, Jack, Luke, and Drew. He was brother-in-law to Joanne, Carole, Kathy, Mike, and Stacey, and uncle to his many loving nieces and nephews. Melvyn also leaves behind several lifelong friends that he loved like family, as well as his cherished dog, Sammy.
Mel was born in Brooklyn to James and Mildred (Solomon). He grew up primarily in Queens, NY where he attended Forest Hills High School. He graduated from from Queens College and pursued his advanced degrees at University of Massachusetts and Purdue University. Mel lived most of his adult life in Mahwah, NJ and enjoyed a long career as an analytical chemist as well as jewelry engineer for Avon Cosmetics in Suffern, NY. Mel's lifelong passion and favorite hobby was stamp collecting. He was an avid philatelist and loved all aspects of collecting, studying, buying and selling stamps. Mel also enjoyed traveling with family and friends and watching his favorite Yankees, Giants and Ranger games.
Mel is pre-deceased by his parents, his sister-in-law, Diane and her husband Lee Finger, and his brother-in-law, Gary Rosen.
A private celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.