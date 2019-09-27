Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
Mercedes Large'-Minch
Mercedes F. Large'-Minch

Mercedes F. Large'-Minch


1959 - 2019
Mercedes F. Large'-Minch Obituary
Mercedes F. Large'-Minch

Emerson - Mercedes F. Large'-Minch, 60, of Emerson, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Steven E. Minch. Cherished aunt of Crystal Austin, Nicole Large', John Minch and Erik Minch. Proud great-aunt of Jayden, RJ, Declan, Autumn, Alexandria and Willi. Dear sister-in-law of Greg, David and Joel. Mercedes was predeceased by her brother Willi, sister Carmen and nephew Craig.

She is also survived by what she considered her children, her cats, Buddy (her moose)and Louie (her Baby Girl).

Mercedes was a fun-loving and loyal person. She loved entertaining, gardening and time spent with family and friends.

Visiting hours will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mercedes' memory may be made to the Bergen County Animal Shelter, 100 United Lane Teterboro, NJ 07608.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
