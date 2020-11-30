Merle H. Katzman



Tenafly - Merle H. Katzman of Tenafly, NJ passed peacefully on November 20, 2020. Born on August 28th 1928 in Hartford, CT. Merle grew up in West Hartford, CT with his parents Samuel and Bertha and his younger brother Harold. He graduated Hall High in 1946 and went on to Trinity College, graduating in 1950 as Phi Beta Kappa. Merle followed his father into medicine, attending Jefferson Medical School and graduated in 1954. The following year, he married his wife of 65 years, Charna Lytell in Springfield, MA. Merle then served as a doctor in the Marines as a Lt Commander during the Korean War and was sent to Okinawa before being discharged in 1957. Merle did his general surgery residency at Hartford Hospital and his orthopedic training at NY Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Campus. In 1961, Charna and Merle moved the family to Tenafly, NJ where Merle established a practice and joined the staff of Englewood Hospital. Merle was a successful and compassionate surgeon eventually becoming Chief of Orthopedics at the hospital, serving for over 20 years. He was also a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a member of the New Jersey Orthopedics Society and held a teaching appointment at Columbia University College of Physicians.



Merle stopped practicing in 1995 and enjoyed a long retirement. He used the time to focus on reading (newspapers and history), exercise and most importantly spending time with his growing family. He became a loving presence in each of his nine grandchildrens' lives and he was adored as "pop pop". Merle loved spending time in the summer at the Connecticut shore where, as a young man he had worked as a waiter to pay his way through college and medical school. He enjoyed sailing, tennis and sitting on the beach in the late afternoon with Charna and their friends. He was humble, kind and cared deeply about his friends and family; he will be profoundly missed. Merle is survived by his wife Charna,, his four children Beth (Brett) Kreitman, Amy (Mark) Shirvan, Sam (Michelle) Katzman, and Robert (Anna) Katzman, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Englewood Health Foundation.









