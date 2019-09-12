|
|
Merle Nalepka
- - On Sunday, September 8, 2019, Merle Nalepka, passed away peacefully. Merle was predeceased by her husband Thomas and granddaughter Stephanie. She was the devoted mother of Thomas, Suzanne, and Melissa; loving sister to Lois and aunt to Katherine; adoring grandmother of seven grandchildren, Jeremy, Aubrey, Johnny, Stephanie, Thomas, Brandon, and Rhiannon. She also had four great-grandchildren, Johnny, Aniyah, Joseph, and Dominic. Merle grew up in the Poconos and was an excellent cook, avid reader, and animal lover. She was always happiest when spending time with family; especially her grandchildren. All services are being held private. Arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.