Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Resources
More Obituaries for Merle Nalepka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merle Nalepka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merle Nalepka Obituary
Merle Nalepka

- - On Sunday, September 8, 2019, Merle Nalepka, passed away peacefully. Merle was predeceased by her husband Thomas and granddaughter Stephanie. She was the devoted mother of Thomas, Suzanne, and Melissa; loving sister to Lois and aunt to Katherine; adoring grandmother of seven grandchildren, Jeremy, Aubrey, Johnny, Stephanie, Thomas, Brandon, and Rhiannon. She also had four great-grandchildren, Johnny, Aniyah, Joseph, and Dominic. Merle grew up in the Poconos and was an excellent cook, avid reader, and animal lover. She was always happiest when spending time with family; especially her grandchildren. All services are being held private. Arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now