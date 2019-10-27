|
Merrit E. Siegel
Clifton - Merrit E. Siegel, 85, of Clifton NJ, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019.
Born in Queens NY on October 18, 1934, to Nathan and Rose Siegel, Merrit graduated from the NYU School of Commerce in 1955 with a degree in accounting. After graduation, he was drafted into the Navy and served on the USS Goodrich. Merrit worked in the furniture industry throughout his career. He was civic-minded and believed in volunteering to give back to his community; at the time of his death, Merrit was the treasurer for the board at his condominium association.
Merrit was beloved not only by his family but by his friends and business associates. He was kind-hearted, quick-witted, loving, loyal and one heck of a fighter. His silly jokes, goofy puns, and wise guidance, will be missed by all, but especially by his wife of 60 years, Sherry Siegel, his children, Jayme Harvey (Tim), and Gary Siegel (Jennifer), and his four grandchildren Brett, Maren, Brady, and Tucker, who all know how many three-cent stamps there are in a dozen.
Services will be on Tuesday, October 29, at 10 am, at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Rt. 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial to follow at Beth El Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. Shiva will be at the home of Sherry Siegel, Clifton NJ, Tuesday, October 29, 2-7 pm and Wednesday, October 30, 1-3 pm and 7-9 pm. Donations may be made in Merrit's honor to or any other
We love you dad/grandpa...Remember to lift your feet on takeoff and don't take any wooden nickels.