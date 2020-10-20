1/
Michael A. Borelli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael A Borelli

Fort Lee - Michael A. Borelli, 82, of Fort Lee, New Jersey, formerly of Hoboken, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on March 21, 2020. Surviving is his loving wife of fifty-six years, Mildred (nee Marotta), a son, Michael and his wife, Danielle Borelli and a daughter, Elia and her husband, Lawrence Ferolie. A great joy in Michael's life were his cherished grandchildren, Ava, Lana and Michael Borelli, Angelina and Amalia Ferolie. Also surviving is his sister, Marga Manhardt.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, 11AM at St. Nicholas Church, 442 Brinkerhoff Avenue, Palisades Park, New Jersey. Arrangements by: Failla-McKnight Memorial Home, Hoboken.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved