Michael A Borelli



Fort Lee - Michael A. Borelli, 82, of Fort Lee, New Jersey, formerly of Hoboken, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on March 21, 2020. Surviving is his loving wife of fifty-six years, Mildred (nee Marotta), a son, Michael and his wife, Danielle Borelli and a daughter, Elia and her husband, Lawrence Ferolie. A great joy in Michael's life were his cherished grandchildren, Ava, Lana and Michael Borelli, Angelina and Amalia Ferolie. Also surviving is his sister, Marga Manhardt.



A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, 11AM at St. Nicholas Church, 442 Brinkerhoff Avenue, Palisades Park, New Jersey. Arrangements by: Failla-McKnight Memorial Home, Hoboken.









