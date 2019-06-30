|
|
Michael A. D'Andrea
Waretown - D'Andrea, Michael, A. age 72, of Waretown, formerly of Norwood, West Paterson and Palisades Park, on Saturday June 29, 2019. A graduate of Montclair State University. Before retiring in 2004 he was a Music Teacher, Band Director, Choir Director and Wrestling Coach for the Palisades Park School District.
Beloved wife of Nancy D'Andrea (nee: De Biase). Devoted father of Suzanne Giannetti and her husband Joseph, Matthew and Lucy, Michael and his wife Maria and Stephen and his wife Samantha. Cherished grandfather of Christina, Adriana, Taylor and Levi.
The family will receive their friends on Wednesday 4-7 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". Memorial service will begin at 7pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a cancer research organization of your choice. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com