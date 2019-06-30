Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael D'Andrea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael A. D'Andrea

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael A. D'Andrea Obituary
Michael A. D'Andrea

Waretown - D'Andrea, Michael, A. age 72, of Waretown, formerly of Norwood, West Paterson and Palisades Park, on Saturday June 29, 2019. A graduate of Montclair State University. Before retiring in 2004 he was a Music Teacher, Band Director, Choir Director and Wrestling Coach for the Palisades Park School District.

Beloved wife of Nancy D'Andrea (nee: De Biase). Devoted father of Suzanne Giannetti and her husband Joseph, Matthew and Lucy, Michael and his wife Maria and Stephen and his wife Samantha. Cherished grandfather of Christina, Adriana, Taylor and Levi.

The family will receive their friends on Wednesday 4-7 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". Memorial service will begin at 7pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a cancer research organization of your choice. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now