|
|
Michael A. LaSpada
- - Michael A. LaSpada, 60, died Saturday, February 16, 2019 . Born in Kearny, he was raised in North Arlington and lived there until moving to Rutherford in 1982. He worked as a design supervisor for John Crane Inc. in Swedesboro. Michael was a member of the Hoboken Knights of Columbus Council # 159, several car clubs including the Meadowlands Cruisers and an avid N.Y. Yankees Fan. He enjoyed bowling and was a member of bowling leagues in both Lodi and Wallington. He was the beloved son of Carmen LaSpada and the late Marian LaSpada ( nee Zalesky ); the devoted brother of Theresa Jozak and her husband Joseph, Paul LaSpada and his wife Marie, and Christina Ross and her husband Paul; the cherished uncle of Brandon, Kelly, Courtney, Jessica and Julian. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the Parow Funeral Home 185 Ridge Rd., North Arlington on Saturday, February 23rd at 10 a.m. thence to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington for the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation will be held Friday 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations made to the 986 S. Springfield Ave., Springfield, N.J. 07081.