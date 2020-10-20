1/1
Michael A. Lydon
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Michael A. Lydon

Edgewater - Lydon, Michael A., age 79, of Edgewater, on October 19, 2020. He was born in Jersey City, NJ to the late Francis and Mary Lydon nee; (Coyle). He was a Deacon for Holy Rosary R.C Church, Edgewater, a Cable Slicer for Bell Telephone and served as Chief Steward CWA Local 1101. Beloved husband of the late Joan nee; (Mangiaracina). Devoted father of Paul Lydon, Linda Lydon and Michael Lydon, Jr., and his wife Dana. Cherished grandfather of Rebeca, Riever & Katherine. All are asked to Assemble Thursday for the celebration of his funeral mass in Holy Rosary R.C Church at 10:30 AM. In Lieu of Flowers donations may be made in Michael's memory to Holy Rosary Church, Edgewater NJ. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
