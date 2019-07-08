|
|
Michael A. Mikolajczyk
River Edge - Michael A. Mikolajczyk, 68, of River Edge, passed away on July 5, 2019. He was the beloved brother of Mark (Darlene) Mikolajczyk and Marie (Al) Vesselli. Cherished uncle to Andrew, Kyle, and Colton. Dear nephew of Pat Drogalis, Helen Mikolajczyk, and Jeanette Raffa. He will be sadly missed by many cousins.
Michael was born in Brooklyn, NY to Dorothy (nee Drogalis) and Stanley Mikolajczyk. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Math from Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn before serving in the United States Army. He worked as a Consulting Actuary at Buck Consultants retiring in 2012.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2-5 PM and 7-9 PM at the Beaugard McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Rd, River Edge. Funeral Mass, Thursday, 11 AM at St. Peter the Apostle Church, River Edge. Entombment to follow at Garden of Memories, Paramus.