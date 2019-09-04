|
Michael A. Passaro
West Milford - Passaro, Michael A., 72, of West Milford on Monday, September 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Caroline (Perrone) Passaro. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late John and Ruth (Kustibeck) Passaro. A resident of West Milford for the past 48 years, he moved here from Clifton, NJ. Michael was an Army Veteran and employed as a truck driver for System Freight of Closter, NJ and a member of the DAV of East Orange, NJ. Also surviving are three sons, Michael J., Kevin A., Jason A., one daughter, Cheryl A. Passaro, two brothers, Vincent and Robert and three sisters, Dorothy Dumig, Theresa Megin and Antoinette and eleven grandchildren. Predeceased by a brother, John in 2018. Friends may call on Thursday, September 5 from 4-8 PM at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford. Family to meet at the funeral home on Friday, September 6 at 10 AM before the interment at Northern NJ Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 75 North Church Road, Sparta, NJ 07871. (richardsfuneralhome.com)