|
|
Michael A. Rinaldi
Effort, PA - Michael A. Rinaldi, age 88 of Effort, PA formerly of Saddle River, NJ passed away Tuesday, March 5th at his home. Michael was the loving husband of the late Rose Marie (Bellini) Rinaldi who passed away February 9, 2007. He was born in Jersey City, NJ on October 29, 1930, son of the late Joseph and Frances (Coppolino) Rinaldi.Michael owned and operated Micro Construction in Lyndhurst, NJ and Hackensack, NJ for 30 years until retiring.
He served our country with dedication and courage in the United States Marines during the Korean War.He was a member of the West End Wings in Effort.
We have been blessed with the presence of Michael in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his daughters: Marietta Pedano and her husband Michael of Fairfield, NJ; Frances Dettra and her husband John of Saddle River, NJ and Paula Franchini of Saddle River, NJ, and his son, Michael J Rinaldi and his wife Blanca of Fillmore. CA He was the loving grandfather to his nine grandchildren: Kristy Lynn Baykowski, Stephanie and Gina Pedano, Ashley and Jaclyn Dettra, Nicole Hensley, Micaela Franchini-White, Michael & Bailey Rinaldi and eight great grandchildren: Kieryssa, Dustyn, Laney, Tyson, Kaiya, Kamlyn, Kenna and Madelyn.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 3 - 6 pm at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA Services will be held 9:30 am Friday, March 8th at the funeral home followed by Entombment at 1 pm at Madonna Cemetery in Fort Lee, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Paul's House-Valor, P.O. Box 315, Brodheadsville, PA 18322.