Woodcliff Lake - Michael A. Trepicchio 94, of Woodcliff Lake formerly of Brick and Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY. to the late James and Florence Trepicchio. Michael was an Army veteran of W.W.II and was a former member of the James B. Scarr American Legion Post 106 in Hasbrouck Heights. Before retiring, he was the owner of Michael's Liquors and previously, he owned Colonial Cards, Gifts & Flowers and The Old Homestead Restaurant all in Hasbrouck Heights. Michael was a former member of the Monsignor Fitzpatrick Knights of Columbus Council 7041 and the Chamber of Commerce, a past-president of the Lions Club and a charter member of the B.P.O.Elks Lodge 1962 all in Hasbrouck Heights. Beloved husband of the late Miriam (nee Cavalier) Trepicchio. Devoted father of Mari L. Small and her late husband Richard, Marcia Esposito and her husband Anthony and Michael J. Trepicchio and his wife Vivian. Loving grandfather of ten grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. Visitation Friday, May 10th from 4-7 PM at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights. Private entombment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN. 38105 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com