Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
5:30 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Vreeland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael A. Vreeland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael A. Vreeland Obituary
Michael A. Vreeland

West Milford - Vreeland , Michael A. age 46 of West Milford on Friday November 8, 2019. He was born in Pompton Plains and lived in Haskell before moving to West Milford fifteen years ago. He was a carpenter for Local 253 in Hackensack. Beloved husband of Tammy (Gallanthen) Vreeland of West Milford, loving father of Elizabeth and Jennifer of West Milford. Dear son of the late William Vreeland and his wife Sandi of Sussex and Cora Voit and her husband Peter of Ticonderoga, N.Y. Brother of Kenneth Vreeland of Haskell and William Vreeland of Greenwood Lake. Visitation at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Sunday from 2-6pm with a 5:30pm service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations to Wanaque Little League C/O 9 Gary Place, Wanaque N.J. 07465.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -