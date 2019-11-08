|
Michael A. Vreeland
West Milford - Vreeland , Michael A. age 46 of West Milford on Friday November 8, 2019. He was born in Pompton Plains and lived in Haskell before moving to West Milford fifteen years ago. He was a carpenter for Local 253 in Hackensack. Beloved husband of Tammy (Gallanthen) Vreeland of West Milford, loving father of Elizabeth and Jennifer of West Milford. Dear son of the late William Vreeland and his wife Sandi of Sussex and Cora Voit and her husband Peter of Ticonderoga, N.Y. Brother of Kenneth Vreeland of Haskell and William Vreeland of Greenwood Lake. Visitation at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Sunday from 2-6pm with a 5:30pm service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations to Wanaque Little League C/O 9 Gary Place, Wanaque N.J. 07465.