Michael Amato
Carlstadt - Michael Amato, 85, of Carlstadt for 8 years and formerly of Jersey City, passed away at home on April 17, 2020. Mr. Amato was born in Molfetta, Italy and came to America in the early 1960's. Prior to retiring in 1992, he was a trackman for the Port Authority in Jersey City for over 20 years. Beloved husband of the late Flora (nee Tavaglione) Amato. Loving father of John Amato and his wife Yolanda, Mary Ann Rodriguez and her husband Julio and Matthew Amato. Cherished grandfather of John and Jolie Amato, Julio and Michael Rodriguez, Makayla and Madison Amato. Dear brother of Giovanni, Anna, Lena, Antonia and predeceased by Salvatore. Interment on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington was private due to the current health crisis. Donations can be made in Michael's memory to . Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.