Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Interment
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
Holy Cross Cemetery
North Arlington, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Amato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Amato

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Amato Obituary
Michael Amato

Carlstadt - Michael Amato, 85, of Carlstadt for 8 years and formerly of Jersey City, passed away at home on April 17, 2020. Mr. Amato was born in Molfetta, Italy and came to America in the early 1960's. Prior to retiring in 1992, he was a trackman for the Port Authority in Jersey City for over 20 years. Beloved husband of the late Flora (nee Tavaglione) Amato. Loving father of John Amato and his wife Yolanda, Mary Ann Rodriguez and her husband Julio and Matthew Amato. Cherished grandfather of John and Jolie Amato, Julio and Michael Rodriguez, Makayla and Madison Amato. Dear brother of Giovanni, Anna, Lena, Antonia and predeceased by Salvatore. Interment on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington was private due to the current health crisis. Donations can be made in Michael's memory to . Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -