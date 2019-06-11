|
Michael Amoia
Woodland Park - Amoia, Michael age 82 at rest in Morristown on June 9, 2019.
Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Morelli) Amoia of Woodland Park. Loving father of Mary Torres and her husband Kevin of Little Falls, Patricia Resch and her husband Todd of Cedar Grove and Michael Amoia, Jr. and his wife Teresa of Montville. Dear grandfather of Samantha, Lauren and Jake Torres, Kirsten Resch and Sicilia, Carmelo and Giada Amoia. Brother of Tina Sclafani of NC, Theresa Claro of Brewster, NY and the late Joy Peterson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Born in Mt. Vernon, NY, he lived most of his life in West Paterson. He was a Civil Engineer for Slattery Construction, Bronx, NY for many years before retiring in 1999. Mr. Amoia was a United States Army veteran. He was the former treasurer for the Boy's Club, West Paterson and a baseball and softball coach for many years. He enjoyed playing golf and was an avid NY Yankee fan and NY Giants fan.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Thursday at 10:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at Our Lady of the Holy Angels R.C. Church, Little Falls at 11:00 AM. Entombment at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum, East Hanover. Friends may visit Wednesday 4:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations to www.pancan.org would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.