Michael Anthony Poleo
Mahwah - Poleo, Michael Anthony, age 89, of Mahwah, on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Born in Jersey City, Michael was raised in North Bergen and Utica, NY and had lived most of his life in Emerson before moving to Mahwah. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was a cartographer during the Korean War. After his service, Michael worked as a commercial artist and owned and operated his own company, Studio Group. He was a former parishioner at Church of the Assumption in Emerson and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He had been a member at the Rockland County Country Club. Michael was the beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee: Fellini) Poleo (1985). Loving father of Michele Gonnella and her husband Anthony of Verona, PA, Laurie Provost of Southern NJ and the late Kim Hughes (2016) and her husband Bryan of Hawthorne. Dear grandfather of Nicholas Provost and his wife Mallory, Dominique Provost, Gabrielle Gonnella, Paul Christopher Provost, Brianna Hughes and Jenna Hughes. Dearest great-grandfather of Archie Provost. Michael is predeceased by his brother Peter Poleo and survived by several dear cousins and his former son-in-law Paul Provost. A funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . (browningforshay.com)