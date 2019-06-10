Services
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Poleo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Anthony Poleo


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Anthony Poleo Obituary
Michael Anthony Poleo

Mahwah - Poleo, Michael Anthony, age 89, of Mahwah, on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Born in Jersey City, Michael was raised in North Bergen and Utica, NY and had lived most of his life in Emerson before moving to Mahwah. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was a cartographer during the Korean War. After his service, Michael worked as a commercial artist and owned and operated his own company, Studio Group. He was a former parishioner at Church of the Assumption in Emerson and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He had been a member at the Rockland County Country Club. Michael was the beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee: Fellini) Poleo (1985). Loving father of Michele Gonnella and her husband Anthony of Verona, PA, Laurie Provost of Southern NJ and the late Kim Hughes (2016) and her husband Bryan of Hawthorne. Dear grandfather of Nicholas Provost and his wife Mallory, Dominique Provost, Gabrielle Gonnella, Paul Christopher Provost, Brianna Hughes and Jenna Hughes. Dearest great-grandfather of Archie Provost. Michael is predeceased by his brother Peter Poleo and survived by several dear cousins and his former son-in-law Paul Provost. A funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . (browningforshay.com)
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now