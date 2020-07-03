1/1
Michael Anthony Saladino

On Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 12:50 (Iowa time) Michael Anthony Saladino, 64, passed away peacefully at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Michael grew up on Oak Street in Ridgefield, NJ.

Michael is survived by his sister, Michele Allison, her spouse, Nancy Lopez-Ibanez, niece, Karly M. Allison-Poe and her husband, Anthony Steven Poe of Charlotte, North Carolina and Cousin, Andrew V. Latham and his wife, Frances M. Latham, of Ridgefield, NJ.

Michael was pre-deceased by his mother, Bianca D'Alessio Saladino and his father, Michael Joseph Saladino.

He loved writing poetry and music and was a kind and loving man. He will be missed.

Services will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina

Donations can be sent to: MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232 2nd Street SE, Mason City, Iowa 50401

For more information, or if you have questions, please contact Shelley Shipman, Office Manger, at 641-428-6232 or e-mail: shipmans@mercyhealth.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
